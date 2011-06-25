Ad
Israeli soldiers remove young settler from anti-Palestinian protest (Photo: delayed gratification)

EU leaders call US bluff on 1967 borders in Israel

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

EU countries have called on the US to get behind an initiative to revive Middle East peace talks based on a format disliked by Israel.

The EU leaders in a communique at the summit in Brussels on Friday (24 June) said they "fully support the high representative's call for the Quartet to create a credible perspective for the re-launching of the peace process as a matter of urgency."

The line refers to EU foreign relations chief Catherine Ashton's appeal to hold a meeting of the fou...

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

