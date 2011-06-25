EU leaders call US bluff on 1967 borders in Israel

EU countries have called on the US to get behind an initiative to revive Middle East peace talks based on a format disliked by Israel.

The EU leaders in a communique at the summit in Brussels on Friday (24 June) said they "fully support the high representative's call for the Quartet to create a credible perspective for the re-launching of the peace process as a matter of urgency."

The line refers to EU foreign relations chief Catherine Ashton's appeal to hold a meeting of the fou...