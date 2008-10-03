Ad
Moscow - mending ties with Germany and hoping to restart EU talks (Photo: Kremlin.ru)

Russia expects to restart EU talks this month

by Renata Goldirova, Brussels,

Moscow has expressed confidence that talks on a new EU-Russia partnership treaty - temporarily put on ice due to Russia's military presence in Georgia - could be resumed in October.

"We are certainly looking forward to the resumption of negotiations ... I see no reason why this should not happen before the end of this month," Russian ambassador to the EU Vladimir Chizhov said on Thursday (2 October).

EU leaders agreed on 1 September to postpone talks on an EU-Russia strategic de...

