euobserver
Over 240,000 Congolese have fled in the past weeks from the region of Northern Kivu due to rebel fighting, looting and sexual violence (Photo: United Nations/Marie Frechon)

Europeans call for more UN troops in Congo

EU & the World
by Valentina Pop, STRASBOURG,

The worsening humanitarian crisis in eastern Congo has prompted MEPs to call on the United Nations Security Council to bolster the UN peace mission by 3,000 troops, with France pledging to contribute to the reinforcements.

Beefing up the existing 17,000-strong UN peacekeeping mission (MONUC) and expanding its mandate to also tackle illegal exploitation of gold and diamond mines were the two key proposals emerging from a plenary debate in European Parliament on Wednesday (19 November), a...

EU & the World

What else must happen in Congo before the EU really helps?
EU & the World
