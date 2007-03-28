EU and Ukraine inch closer together

Ukraine and the EU are moving ahead on a free trade and visa agreement, but the deeper integration goals of joining NATO and the EU remain distant prospects as the west comes to terms with the new man in Kiev, Russia-friendly prime minister Viktor Yanukovych.

"As soon as there's agreement for Ukraine to join the WTO [World Trade Organisation] we are ready to go further for a free trade agreement with Ukraine," European Commission president Jose Manuel Barroso said, while meeting Mr Yanu...