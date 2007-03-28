Ad
EU and Ukraine inch closer together

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

Ukraine and the EU are moving ahead on a free trade and visa agreement, but the deeper integration goals of joining NATO and the EU remain distant prospects as the west comes to terms with the new man in Kiev, Russia-friendly prime minister Viktor Yanukovych.

"As soon as there's agreement for Ukraine to join the WTO [World Trade Organisation] we are ready to go further for a free trade agreement with Ukraine," European Commission president Jose Manuel Barroso said, while meeting Mr Yanu...

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

