EU-Canada trade deal faces final hurdles

Officials in Brussels are holding their breath over the fate of the Canada-EU trade agreement (Ceta), which diplomats say will decide the EU's future trade policy.

On Thursday (13 October) Germany's consitutional court is expected to rule on the legality of the agreement after three German NGOs presented a lawsuit in August signed by 125,000 people.

They said the deal would undermine workers' rights and worsen consumer standards.

German economy minister Sigmar Gabriel, wh...