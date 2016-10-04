Ad
euobserver
In three years 9 million young were helped by the EU's program to find a job or an education (Photo: CAMON)

Data hole in EU plan for youth jobs

by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

Some 9 million young Europeans were helped by an EU scheme aimed at getting them into work or into a traineeship since its launch three years ago, the European Commission said on Tuesday (4 October).

Since January 2014, 14 million young people registered in a national "youth guarantee" programmes, the EU executive said in a first progress report.

Under the programme, member states should come up with measures to give young people aged under 25 years a "good-quality" job offer, c...

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

