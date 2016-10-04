Data hole in EU plan for youth jobs

Some 9 million young Europeans were helped by an EU scheme aimed at getting them into work or into a traineeship since its launch three years ago, the European Commission said on Tuesday (4 October).

Since January 2014, 14 million young people registered in a national "youth guarantee" programmes, the EU executive said in a first progress report.

Under the programme, member states should come up with measures to give young people aged under 25 years a "good-quality" job offer, c...