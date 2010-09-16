Report: EU should not overly fixate on China trade deficit

Europe should not overly fixate on its trade deficit with China and instead focus on a number of issues to help SMEs gain a footing in the lucrative Asian market, according to a recently published study.

In 'Winning China's Markets: an SME investment guide', authors Jonathan Story and the China Advisory Council argue that Brussels should use its limited political capital to influence the "China party state" in order to help European businesses.

"One precaution is not to choose t...