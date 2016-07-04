Calls multiply to protect rights of EU citizens in UK

The British government and Conservative leadership candidates are facing calls to reassure 3 million EU citizens living in the UK that they will not be kicked out after Brexit.

Home secretary Theresa May, who is a favourite to become the next Tory leader and prime minister, sparked off the debate when she suggested in her candidature speech that she would use the rights of EU migrants and workers to remain in the UK as a bargaining card in discussions with Brussels on the rights of UK ...