euobserver
Polish woodcut figures: Warsaw wants the EU to have closer ties with its eastern neighbours (Photo: EUobserver)

Poland and Sweden to pitch 'Eastern Partnership' idea

EU & the World
by Philippa Runner,

Poland and Sweden are to unveil joint proposals for a new eastern Europe policy at an EU foreign ministers' meeting in Brussels on Monday (26 May), in a mini-version of France's "Mediterranean Union."

The "Eastern Partnership" envisages a multinational forum between the EU-27 and neighbouring states Ukraine, Moldova, Georgia, Armenia and Azerbaijan, Polish press agency PAP reports.

The forum would aim to negotiate visa-free travel deals, free trade zones for services and agricultu...

