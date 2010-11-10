EU signals new trade tool to coerce China

Europe's top trade official has signaled his intention to create a new retaliatory trade tool, amid ongoing complaints from European businesses that they are being excluded from Chinese public contracts.
Unveiling a five-year plan for EU trade policy in Brussels on Tuesday (9 November), trade commissioner Karel de Gucht said he would come forward with legislation next summer to ensure that the openness of European government contracts was reciprocated overseas.
"We need to help ...
