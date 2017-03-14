Erdogan: German ‘Nazis’ also back ‘terrorists’

The Turkish president has kept up his name-calling against Germany and the Netherlands despite EU and US appeals.
He told the A-Haber broadcaster on Monday (13 March) that Germany had declined to help Turkey 4,500 times in its requests for action against Kurdish separatists.
"Mrs Merkel, you are supporting terrorists,” he said, referring to German chancellor Angela Merkel.
Referring to the Austrian, Danish, Dutch, and German bans on Turkish ministers attending pro-Erdogan...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
