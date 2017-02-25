Ad
euobserver
A qigong demonstration in front of the European Commission's Berlaymont building. (Photo: Mission of China to the EU)

Health Matters

The yin and yang of Chinese medicine

by Steve Bridges, Brussels,

Malta, the current holder of the EU council presidency, has signed an agreement with China that would increase the provision of traditional Chinese medicine (TCM) to its citizens.

On 17 January, Malta’s health minister Chris Fearne and his Chinese counterpart Li Bin signed an agreement in Valletta to increase cooperation. This agreement will see the opening of a new TCM clinic at St Luke’s Hospital in Pieta, Malta, and further cooperation between China and Malta to promote medical tour...

Disclaimer

The views expressed in this opinion piece are the author’s, not those of EUobserver



