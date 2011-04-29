Palestinian diplomats await EU backing for unity government

Palestinian diplomats have said the EU is likely to back a new deal between rival political factions Fatah and Hamas despite Israel's opposition.

Speaking to EUobserver on Thursday (28 April) following the surprise announcement of a new Hamas-Fatah national unity government, Xavier Abu Eid, an adviser to the Palestinian Liberation Organisation (PLO), said the reconciliation pact fits in with stated EU policy.

"The new Palestinian government will respect all previous PLO agreemen...