Ad
euobserver
Oxfam says most G8 countries are lagging behind on their development aid promises (Photo: Notat)

Question marks hang over G8 Africa aid pledge

EU & the World
by Lucia Kubosova,

With divisions over climate change, Kosovo and US plans to build anti-missile defence system in Europe clouding the mood before the top G8 summit, the development aid pledge looks also increasingly uncertain.

Diplomats representing the eight most industrialised countries (Germany, the US, UK, Italy, France, Canada, Japan, plus Russia) gathering in Heiligendamm on Wednesday (6 June) - are to hold last minute talks on which specific aid commitments should be included in the G8 summit con...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the World
Oxfam says most G8 countries are lagging behind on their development aid promises (Photo: Notat)

Tags

EU & the World
Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections