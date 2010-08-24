Ad
euobserver
The rapprochement with Russia is helping Ukraine on its pro-EU track, President Yanukovych (r) says (Photo: kremlin.ru)

Ukraine president pledges alliegance to both EU and Russia

EU & the World
by Valentina Pop, Brussels,

Ukraine's pro-Russian president Viktor Yanukovych on Tuesday (24 August) gave assurances of his commitment to EU integration, while claiming that his rapprochement with Moscow is not hindering, but contributing to the process.

"European integration remains a priority for our foreign policy," Mr Yanukovych said in an address marking the 19th anniversary of the country's independence from the Soviet Union.

In the same breath, he added that: "normalising our relations with Russia doe...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the World
The rapprochement with Russia is helping Ukraine on its pro-EU track, President Yanukovych (r) says (Photo: kremlin.ru)

Tags

EU & the World
Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections