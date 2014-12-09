EU meeting turns into South Stream funeral

EU states who were to have hosted Russia’s South Stream gas pipeline have begun looking for other ways to improve energy security.

The eight countries’ energy ministers held talks in Brussels on Tuesday (9 December) with EU energy commissioner Maros Sefcovic.

They tasked him to “clarify” whether Russian leader Vladimir Putin was serious when he announced in Ankara last week that South Stream is dead.

Putin said EU anti-monopoly laws made the project unappealing and that he'...