The EU's enlargement policy in eastern Europe has created “unrealistic expectiations” says the report (Photo: European Commission)

EU 'missed warning signs' in run-up to Ukraine crisis, report says

by Peter Teffer, Brussels,

The European Union and its national governments made “important analytical mistakes” and “missed the warning signs” in the run-up to the crisis in Ukraine, a report by a group of members of the UK's House of Lords has concluded.

The authors, members of the upper parliament's EU committee, wrote that the EU lacked proper intelligence-gathering and misread Russia's intentions.

“An element of ‘sleep-walking’ was evident in the run-up to the crisis in Ukraine”, said the report, publis...

