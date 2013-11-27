Ad
euobserver
Merkel and Russian leader Vladimir Putin in St Petersburg earlier this year (Photo: bundeskanzlerin.de)

Merkel criticises Russia on eve of Vilnius summit

by Valentina Pop and Andrew Rettman, Berlin and Brussels,

German Chancellor Angela Merkel has criticised Russia's "Cold War" mentality and said Ukraine can still sign an EU pact, as EU leaders flock east for the Vilnius summit.

She is one of 20 or so EU heads of state or government, along with her British and French counterparts, going to the Lithuanian capital on Thursday (28 November) and Friday for the so-called Eastern Partnership event.

But Germany's privileged economic relations with Russia, and Merkel's standing as the most powe...

