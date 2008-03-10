EU advocates dropping Cuba sanctions

EU development commissioner Louis Michel has suggested the EU drop sanctions against Cuba and start a "new era" in the bloc's relations with the communist island.

Speaking on his trip to Havana over the weekend, Mr Michel said: "I've noticed a lot of changes in Cuba," adding: "The spirit, the open-mindedness and the atmosphere of the talks encourage me to believe that there is a improvement in the dialogue process between the EU and Cuba," according to press reports.

The Belgian c...