euobserver
The move marks a dramatic u-turn for Germany in particular (Photo: European Commission)

France, UK and Germany call for 30 percent CO2 cut

EU & the World
by Andrew Willis,

Ministers from three of Europe's largest countries have called on the EU to make a unilateral move towards cutting carbon emissions by 30 percent by 2020, rather than the current target of 20 percent.

The move, which marks a dramatic u-turn on previous positions, is vital to prevent Europe losing out in the race to develop low-carbon technologies, British energy minister Chris Huhne, German environment minister Norbert Roettgen and French ecology Minister Jean-Louis Borloo said in an o...

euobserver

