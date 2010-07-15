France, UK and Germany call for 30 percent CO2 cut

Ministers from three of Europe's largest countries have called on the EU to make a unilateral move towards cutting carbon emissions by 30 percent by 2020, rather than the current target of 20 percent.

The move, which marks a dramatic u-turn on previous positions, is vital to prevent Europe losing out in the race to develop low-carbon technologies, British energy minister Chris Huhne, German environment minister Norbert Roettgen and French ecology Minister Jean-Louis Borloo said in an o...