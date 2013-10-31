Ad
Mural of Iran-Iraq war veteran in central Tehran (Photo: EUobserver)

No plans for EU embassy in Iran despite improving relations

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

The EU says it has no plans to open an embassy in Iran despite recent progress in nuclear talks.

An EU source said a possible first step would be to "embed" a diplomat from the European External Action Service (EEAS) at one of the existing 15-or-so EU countries' embassies in Tehran.

But the EEAS has ruled out even this, for now.

It told EUobserver in a statement: "Neither the embedding of a diplomat nor opening a delegation are being considered at this stage. Any future de...

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

