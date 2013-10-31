No plans for EU embassy in Iran despite improving relations

The EU says it has no plans to open an embassy in Iran despite recent progress in nuclear talks.

An EU source said a possible first step would be to "embed" a diplomat from the European External Action Service (EEAS) at one of the existing 15-or-so EU countries' embassies in Tehran.

But the EEAS has ruled out even this, for now.

It told EUobserver in a statement: "Neither the embedding of a diplomat nor opening a delegation are being considered at this stage. Any future de...