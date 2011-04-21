Ad
UN headquarters in New York (Photo: Wikipedia)

UN says EU soldiers could endanger aid workers

by Leigh Phillips, Brussels,

One of the United Nations's top humanitarian officials has said it will not be seeking the support of EU troops in the provision of assistance in Libya, warning that aid workers will become associated with military actors.

Valerie Amos, emergency relief co-ordinator with the UN's Office for the Co-ordination of Humanitarian Affairs (Ocha) told a press conference in New York on Wednesday (20 April) that an EU mission was needed "not at the moment. We are able to get in using civilian mea...

