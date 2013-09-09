Ad
Kerry (l) and Fabius compared al-Assad to Hitler (Photo: state.gov)

France and US say Syria is not like Iraq war

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

US secretary of state John Kerry and French foreign minister Laurent Fabius have rejected comparisons between Syria and Iraq in a bid to win public support for military strikes on Syria.

Speaking at a joint press conference in Paris on Saturday (7 September), Kerry noted there is "a huge doubt in people’s minds" on the Western case for Syria intervention due to the fake intelligence on weapons of mass destruction u...

