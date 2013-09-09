France and US say Syria is not like Iraq war

US secretary of state John Kerry and French foreign minister Laurent Fabius have rejected comparisons between Syria and Iraq in a bid to win public support for military strikes on Syria.
Speaking at a joint press conference in Paris on Saturday (7 September), Kerry noted there is "a huge doubt in people’s minds" on the Western case for Syria intervention due to the fake intelligence on weapons of mass destruction u...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.