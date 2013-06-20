Ad
euobserver
Tymoshenko waves to cameras on way to jail (Photo: byut.org)

EU in talks to get Tymoshenko into German clinic

EU & the World
by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

EU envoys are in talks with Ukraine to let jailed opposition leader Yulia Tymoshenko get medical care in Germany at an important moment in bilateral relations.

EU diplomatic sources told EUobserver the plan is being discussed at several levels.

One contact said Patrick Cox, a former European Parliament president, and Aleksander Kwasniewski, a former Polish head of state, are the "main channel of communication."

The two men were tasked by the EU parliament last June to overs...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the World

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Related articles

Tymoshenko daughter: Merkel promised not to forget us
EU adopts legal basis for Ukraine treaty
Yushchenko urges EU to save Ukraine from Russia
Tymoshenko waves to cameras on way to jail (Photo: byut.org)

Tags

EU & the World

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections