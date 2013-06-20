EU in talks to get Tymoshenko into German clinic

EU envoys are in talks with Ukraine to let jailed opposition leader Yulia Tymoshenko get medical care in Germany at an important moment in bilateral relations.

EU diplomatic sources told EUobserver the plan is being discussed at several levels.

One contact said Patrick Cox, a former European Parliament president, and Aleksander Kwasniewski, a former Polish head of state, are the "main channel of communication."

The two men were tasked by the EU parliament last June to overs...