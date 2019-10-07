Ad
EU and Nato do counter-intelligence only on their own sites and rely on Belgian services for everything else (Photo: Council of the European Union)

State insecurity: Can Belgium protect EU and Nato?

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

A Belgian counter-espionage chief, whose service helps to protect EU and Nato HQs, has been accused of being worryingly soft on Russia in an internal file seen by EUobserver.

The affair, in Belgium's domestic intelligence service, the VSSE, comes after two Russia incidents in its military intelligence service, the ADIV, in the past few years.

It also comes in a dangerous climate, with Russian spies said to be as active in Europe as in Cold War times.

And it shines a spotl...

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Belgian intelligence chief talks to EUobserver: transcript
Belgian diplomat suspected of being Russian spy
