The agreement establishes rules for use of the Mitrovica bridge (Photo: morbin)

Serbia and Kosovo sign 'landmark' deal

by Eric Maurice, Brussels,

Serbia and Kosovo reached agreement Tuesday (25 August) on key issues for better relations between the two countries, and between Albanian and Serbian people in Kosovo.

The deal, brokered in Brussels by EU chief diplomat Federica Mogherini, establishes strong local powers for Kosovo areas with a Serbian majority.

Kosovo also took a step towards recognition by Serbia of Kosovo’s own international phone code.

"Today's outcome represents landmark achievements in the normalisat...

