Mr Obama has come under fire for the US army condoning torture under his watch (Photo: whitehouse.gov)

MEPs pressing for WikiLeaks Iraq torture follow-up at US summit

EU & the World
by Valentina Pop, Brussels,

Euro-deputies on Thursday (11 November) called for a "transatlantic inquiry" into Iraqi torture cases described in US war logs published by WikiLeaks and pressed EU leaders to follow up on the issue at a meeting with US President Barack Obama next week.

The European Parliament is "highly concerned over the recent serious allegations that torture has been condoned in Iraq" and demands an "independent transatlantic inquiry," a resolution adopted Thursday in the plenary reads. MEPs also ca...

