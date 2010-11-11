MEPs pressing for WikiLeaks Iraq torture follow-up at US summit

Euro-deputies on Thursday (11 November) called for a "transatlantic inquiry" into Iraqi torture cases described in US war logs published by WikiLeaks and pressed EU leaders to follow up on the issue at a meeting with US President Barack Obama next week.

