Europeans' perception of China has been shaped by recent negative press coverage (Photo: Peter Morgan)

Europeans think China biggest threat to world security

EU & the World
by Renata Goldirova,

China's image abroad has suffered a blow, with an opinion survey in the five largest EU states showing that most Europeans see Beijing as the greatest threat to world stability.

According to a survey conducted by the Harris agency for the Financial Times and published on Tuesday (15 April), 35 percent of Europeans - coming from Germany, France, the UK, Italy and Spain - labelled China a bigger threat than any other state.

In 2007, 19 percent of Europeans polled singled out the r...

