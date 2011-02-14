Ad
euobserver
Shanghai: Booming China is heading for the top of the world's economies (Photo: stuck_in_customs)

China overtakes Japan as world's second largest economy

EU & the World
by Valentina Pop,

China has overtaken Japan as world's second largest economy and may catch up with the US in the next 10 years, economists predict. Europe's leading economies, Germany and France, come next, but the gap is widening.

Japan has been toppled from its 42-year long ranking as the world's number two, as a drop in exports and consumer demand put the breaks on its economy in 2010.

Meanwhile, China's manufacturing boom has seen its economy evaluated at $5.8 trillion (€4.2 trillion) in 2010...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the World
Shanghai: Booming China is heading for the top of the world's economies (Photo: stuck_in_customs)

Tags

EU & the World
Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections