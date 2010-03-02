France and Russia forge alliance with gas, warship deals

French firm GDF Suez is to buy a share in Russia's Nord Stream gas pipeline, with talks on the sale of four state-of-the-art French warships to Russia also gathering pace.
Progress on the two deals was announced on Monday (1 March) during a three-day visit by Russian President Dmitry Medvedev to Paris.
The agreement between GDF Suez and Gazprom, the majority shareholder in Nord Stream, is to see the French firm take a nine percent stake in the pipeline and Russia to increase gas...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
