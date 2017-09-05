EU ties under pressure in run-up to Norway election

Norway's next government could have to review the country's relations with the EU, as EU-critical parties are expected to gain ground in the general elections on 11 September.

Both of the largest parties - the Conservatives, which currently rules Norway in a coalition government, and Labour, which hopes to take over - would like to continue with the current relationship format, based on the European Economic Area (EEA).

The EEA, which Norway joined in 1994, gives the country acce...