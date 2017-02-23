Ad
Russian foreign ministry page stamping foreign news as being 'Fake' (Photo: mid.ru)

Russian military creates 'information force'

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

The Russian defence ministry has said it was creating a new propaganda unit, while trolling Germany over its defeat in World War II.

Sergei Shoigu, the defence minister, who is on an EU blacklist over Russia’s aggression in Ukraine, told the Russian parliament on Wednesday (22 February) that “information operations forces have been established that are expected to be a far more effective tool than all we used before for counter-propaganda purposes”.

“Propaganda should be smart, ...

