Nato and Russia trade accusations

Renewed Nato-Russia talks ended in “profound disagreement” on Wednesday (20 April) over Ukraine and over Russia’s harassment of Nato assets.
“Nato and Russia have profound and persistent disagreements. Today’s meeting did not change that,” the Nato head, Jens Stoltenberg, told press in Brussels after a meeting of the Nato-Russia Council.
“We disagree on the facts, on the narrative and the responsibilities in and around Ukraine,” he added.
“Russia tries to portray this as ...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.