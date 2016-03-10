Poland's constitutional dispute escalates

The showdown between the Polish government and the country's Constitutional Tribunal escalated on Wednesday (9 March) as prime minister Beata Szydlo refused to recognise a ruling that invalidated a law on the tribunal itself.

Judges struck down an amendment to the constitution passed in December that modified the tribunal's composition and functioning.

Under the amendment, the tribunal would need a two-thirds majority to take a decision instead of a simple majority. The quorum of ...