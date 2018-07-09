Ad
David Davis (l) met Michel Barnier (r) just three times this year (Photo: ec.europa.eu)

Mr Brexit leads mini anti-May rebellion

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

Britain's Brexit negotiator, David Davis, has resigned in a mini-rebellion, adding to uncertainty on the EU talks.

A new Brexit blueprint - adopted by the British government on Friday - made the UK "less and less likely" to "leave the customs union and the single market", as British voters had demanded, he said in his resignation letter to prime minister Theresa May late on Sunday (8 July).

It would make British parliamentary rule "illusory", handed "control of large swathes of o...

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

