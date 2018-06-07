Science commissioner wants to unleash inventors' creativity

This time, EU leaders seem to be serious about innovation - and so the European Commission wants to be bold.

Following repeated calls by France's Emmanuel Macron and Germany's Angela Merkel for more 'disruptive innovation' in Europe, the EU executive has announced its plan to create a European Innovation Council (EIC).

The new body, endowed with a €10bn budget, will act as an "accelerator of innovation".

"The question is how we can have that type of innovation that creates...