New governments in Spain and Italy This Week

Political turmoil in southern Europe might be calming down as the 5 Star Movement and the far-right Lega formed a populist, anti-establishment coalition in Italy, avoiding snap elections, while in Spain the socialist leader will take over the helm of government from Mariano Rajoy.

That means two new leaders at the June summit of European leaders: Italy's Giuseppe Conte and Spain's Pedro Sanchez.

It also means that Italy will have a government in place, just as Brussels was gettin...