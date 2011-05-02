Ad
euobserver
The ESRB is ready to pull the emergency brake, even if it is unpopular (Photo: SpecialKRB)

EU super-watchdog warns economic crisis 'far from over'

EU & the World
by Leigh Phillips, Brussels,

The EU's economic super-watchdog has warned that "many risks" remain to the stability of the EU's financial system and that the global crisis will last for many more years to come.

The two deputy chairs of the new European Systemic Risk Board - the bloc's new Frankfurt-based supervisor of supervisors tasked with oversight of the financial system within the Union - gave a frank assessment of the state of capitalism in Europe in their first hearing before the European Parliament's economi...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the World
The ESRB is ready to pull the emergency brake, even if it is unpopular (Photo: SpecialKRB)

Tags

EU & the World
Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections