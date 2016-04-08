Ad
Americans travelling to Rome may have to apply for visas if the EU decides to suspend its waiver programme. (Photo: David McKelvey)

Visa waiver dispute hangs over EU-US relations

by Peter Teffer, Brussels,

The European Union is continuing to urge the US to allow all EU nationals to benefit from a visa waiver programme, amid an anonymous threat to temporarily reintroduce visa requirements for Americans.

The Reuters news agency on Thursday (7 April) reported that the European Commission is considering to demand that American and Canadian citizens apply for a visa if they want to visit Europe, as a retaliation for stalled talks on loosening visa requirements for citizens from some eastern EU...

