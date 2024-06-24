EU 'can’t compete' with Russia on Africa disinformation

“We live in a battle of narratives,” says an EU official, pointing to the global battle for diplomatic influence in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic, and the wars in Ukraine and Gaza. Disinformation and combatting it is a growing priority.
EU and national government officials have been concerned about ...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.
Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.