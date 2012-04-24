Syrian rebel officer: 'Why isn't Europe helping us?'

As the EU stops sales of perfume and truffles to Syria, one officer in the Free Syrian Army (FSA) wonders why it is doing so little to really help.

EU ministers imposed the ban on luxury goods at a meeting in Luxembourg on Monday (23 April). Based on a list drawn up for North Korea in 2007, it includes art and race horses, as well as perfume, truffles and fancy glassware.

British foreign minister William Hague admitted it is "obviously not as important" as previous measures, such...