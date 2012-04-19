Ad
euobserver
IMF chief Christine Lagarde sees stormy times ahead (Photo: International Monetary Fund)

IMF: eurozone at centre of coming storm

by Valentina Pop, Brussels,

International Monetary Fund chief Christine Lagarde on Thursday (19 April) warned of "dark clouds" hanging over the global recovery, with the eurozone at the heart of the problem.

"We are seeing light recovery, blowing on the spring wind. But we are also seeing very dark clouds on the horizon," Lagarde said in a press conference in Washington.

"The eurozone is the epicentre of potential risk," she warned.

Her comments come ahead of the IMF's spring meeting, which is to decid...

