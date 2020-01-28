'Brexit is not going to go away,' warns EU's Barnier

The UK's departure from the EU could still end in rupture at the end of the year if the two sides cannot agree on future relations by then, the EU's chief negotiator Michel Barnier warned on Monday (27 January).

Barnier said that "Brexit is not going to go away".

Speaking in Dublin at a press conference with Irish prime minister Leo Varadkar, Barnier also warned the agreement on the border between Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland will have to be implemented.

