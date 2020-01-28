Ad
euobserver
Irish PM Leo Varadkar and EU chief negotiator Michel Barnier at a previous meeting in Brussels (Photo: European Commission)

'Brexit is not going to go away,' warns EU's Barnier

EU & the World
by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

The UK's departure from the EU could still end in rupture at the end of the year if the two sides cannot agree on future relations by then, the EU's chief negotiator Michel Barnier warned on Monday (27 January).

Barnier said that "Brexit is not going to go away".

Speaking in Dublin at a press conference with Irish prime minister Leo Varadkar, Barnier also warned the agreement on the border between Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland will have to be implemented.

V...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the World

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

Related articles

Brexit deal to be signed, as sides poised for tough talks
Boost for Right in post-Brexit EU parliament
Key points of the Brexit deal (if it ever comes into effect)
Irish PM Leo Varadkar and EU chief negotiator Michel Barnier at a previous meeting in Brussels (Photo: European Commission)

Tags

EU & the World

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections