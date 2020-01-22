EU commission 'lacks ambition' on future conference

The European Commission is keen to stay clear of possible treaty changes as a result of the planned conference of the future of Europe, in its draft position to be published on Wednesday (22 January) and seen by EUobserver.

The EU executive's communication on the conference, a two-year soul-searching exercise aimed at reforming the EU after Brexit, is less enthusiastic about the revamp than the European Parliament.

German MEP Gabriele Bischoff, a Social-democrat member of the pa...