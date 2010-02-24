Ad
euobserver
A cargo ship passes through a lock on the Panama canal (Photo: thinkpanama)

World trade falls by 12 percent in 2009

EU & the World
by Andrew Willis, Brussels,

World Trade Organisation director-general Pascal Lamy has said international trade fell by 12 percent in 2009, a marked deterioration on previous estimates which put the drop closer to 10 percent.

Completion of the stalled Doha round of multilateral trade talks is therefore more necessary than ever, said Mr Lamy at an event organised by the European Policy Centre in Brussels on Wednesday (24 February).

"If there was a geopolitical consensus in launching the Doha development round...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the World
A cargo ship passes through a lock on the Panama canal (Photo: thinkpanama)

Tags

EU & the World
Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections