euobserver
Moscow has so far rejected any form of participation in the Eastern Partnership (Photo: Wikipedia)

EU says not competing with Russia in eastern neighbourhood

EU & the World
by Valentina Pop, Brussels,

The European Commission on Wednesday (12 May) assured Moscow that the EU's policy's towards its eastern neighbours is not a form of competition, with Brussels keeping the door open for "project-based" co-operation with Russia.

"We don't want to see competition in that region, with Russia on one side and the EU on the other. Russia has been offered to take part in the neighbourhood policy. They have refused. But that doesn't mean we are not open for suggestions from Russia to participate...

Moscow has so far rejected any form of participation in the Eastern Partnership (Photo: Wikipedia)

euobserver

