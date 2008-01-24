EU encouraged not to cut off moderate Islamists

The EU should include Mediterranean Arab states run by non-violent Islamist parties in more initiatives aimed at better governance and the development of civil society, as isolating them could lead to the reinforcement of radical Islamism, argues a study presented on Wednesday (23 January).
"Despite frequent assertions of a commitment to engage with moderate Islamists, Western governments have in fact remained reluctant to offer such groups support," says the study titled Political I...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here