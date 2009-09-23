EU police snatch Serb war crimes suspects

EU police in Kosovo arrested a group of war crimes suspects in a dawn raid on Wednesday (23 September). But the top Serb fugitive, Ratko Mladic, remains at large.

The EU police mission in Kosovo, EULEX, captured four ethnic-Serb men and a woman during an operation in Novo Brdo in north eastern Kosovo at 06.00 am local time. Kosovo police and Nato soldiers also took part.

Four of the detainees are suspected of killing two ethnic-Albanians in 1999 while the fifth person stands accu...