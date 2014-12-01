Moldova's pro-EU parties in narrow election lead

Pro-EU parties are showing a narrow lead as votes continue to be counted in Moldova’s parliamentary elections, held on Sunday (30 November).

The BBC reports that around 80 percent of the votes had been counted as of the early hours of Monday.

The three pro-EU parties so far have around 44 percent of the votes as opposed to the Russia-leaning parties with some 40 percent.

The partial results indicate the pro-Russian Socialist party has received the most votes on 22 percent. ...