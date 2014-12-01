Ad
euobserver
Leanca in Brussels: Moldova is in a geopolitical tug-of-war (Photo: consilium.europa.eu)

Moldova's pro-EU parties in narrow election lead

EU & the World
by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

Pro-EU parties are showing a narrow lead as votes continue to be counted in Moldova’s parliamentary elections, held on Sunday (30 November).

The BBC reports that around 80 percent of the votes had been counted as of the early hours of Monday.

The three pro-EU parties so far have around 44 percent of the votes as opposed to the Russia-leaning parties with some 40 percent.

The partial results indicate the pro-Russian Socialist party has received the most votes on 22 percent. ...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the World

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

Related articles

EU keen to sign Moldova pact despite Russia threats
Leanca in Brussels: Moldova is in a geopolitical tug-of-war (Photo: consilium.europa.eu)

Tags

EU & the World

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections