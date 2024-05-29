Ad
Hungarian foreign minister Peter Szijjártó (Photo: consilium.europa.eu)

Toxic talks and fake news, as Hungary readies to take EU helm

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

Toxic meetings on Russia and social-media tantrums seem set to mark Hungary's EU Council presidency, which might also see Gazprom logos on prime minister Viktor Orbán's favourite football team. 

Tough EU talks on Russia have become the norm over the past two years of Hungary’s

